Transfer LB Chaton Mobley Adds Rebel Offer, Plans Visit

Ole Miss Rebels Transfer Portal Tracker

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football, but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

APRIL 4, 3:30 pm UPDATE

Another running back transfer to Ole Miss?

The biggest splash at the position nationally went down in Lane Kiffin's favor earlier this year in Zach Evans, but the staff may not be done courting backs with FBS experience. On Monday afternoon, former Middle Tennessee State running back Chaton Mobley announced an offer to play at Ole Miss along with a visit scheduled for early April.

In the announcement, though, the graduate transfer noted that the chance to be a Rebel came with a position change in mind -- linebacker.

Mobley has four years of experience, with at least eight games played every year since 2018, but has one year of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic. For his MTSU career, he carried the ball 308 times for 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 39 receptions for 341 yards and three more scores.

A four-year special teams starter with seven total tackles and a field goal block to his name while in college, Mobley did play linebacker back at Knoxville (Tenn.) Fulton High School. As a multi-year starter he tallied 183 tackles and 10.5 sacks at the prep level on defense, including on the team's state championship run in 2014.

MARCH 28, NOON CT UPDATE

Oxford High School (Miss.) alum Jack Abraham has had a winding path in his college career, but the portal quarterback was in Oxford last week, sources confirmed to The Grove Report.

Abraham originally committed to Tulane in his high school days before decommitting and signing with Louisiana Tech. An injury derailed his career for the Bulldogs, and the Mississippi native found his way to Southern Miss for the 2018-2020 seasons. Following his stay with the Golden Eagles, Abraham transferred to Mississippi State, and he is now seeking a new home once again, possibly as a depth piece in his native Oxford.

Abraham was a successful high school signal caller during his career, but his collegiate production came in his time in Hattiesburg. In his final season at USM, Abraham threw seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

