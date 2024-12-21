Transfer LB Tahj Chambers Commits to Ole Miss, Marks Third Rebels Pledge of Day
The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a big Friday in the transfer portal, picking up their third commitment of the day in the form of former Missouri State linebacker Tahj Chambers.
Chambers announced his pledge to Ole Miss on social media with a post you can view below.
He has played at Missouri State for four seasons, putting up a combined 196 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in that span. The 2024 campaign was his most productive as he registered 88 total tackles (41 solo), seven tackles for loss and one pass defended.
Chambers marks not only the third linebacker commitment for the Rebels in the month of December (joining Jaden Yates and Andrew Jones), but he is also the third portal player to commit to Ole Miss on Friday alongside the aforementioned Jones and safety Sage Ryan.
A native of Arlington, Texas, Chambers spent his high school days at Grace Preparatory Academy.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.