Transfer Portal RB Ahmad Hardy to Visit Ole Miss Football - Report
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and the Ole Miss Rebels will likely be active during this cycle, including at the running back position.
While the Rebels feel good about what new signee Shekai Mills-Knight brings to the table in Oxford, adding some talent around him will be huge for the team's success in 2025 and beyond. It's because of this that Ole Miss is reportedly set to host transfer portal back Ahmad Hardy for a visit to campus.
On3 was the first to report the news on Monday, and Hardy would be a welcome addition to a running back group that struggled during the 2024 campaign.
Hardy is a native of Monticello, Mississippi, and in his freshman season with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, he accumulated 1,351 yards on 237 carries and 13 touchdowns. He also added eight receptions for 72 yards in his 12 games played, and one catch alone went for 53 yards.
