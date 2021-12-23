Portal Tracker: Updates on Top Quarterbacks Looking for a New Home

The quarterback market is as fluid as ever in college football, check back for updates here

College football is wild in 2021, in just about every way, but especially when it comes to fluidity from the coaching ranks on down.

For players, that means the transfer portal and no position brings attention like that of the quarterback. It's a position that can swing seasons and ramp up expectations, and with the fluidity of this year, tracking where the QBs on the move end up will help tell the tale of the 2022 college season.

Keep up with the movement daily, here in one spot, as Ole Miss looks to potentially push into the portal to add an experienced quarterback to the roster.

Kedon Slovis, USC

2021 stats: 193/297 for 2,153 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs

Slovis entered the transfer portal after a lackluster season from USC. He’ll now head across the country to join the ACC.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Slovis intends to transfer to Pitt under the direction of Pat Narduzzi. The Panther will be replacing the production of former Heisman finalist and three-year starter Kenny Pickett, who will head to the NFL this spring.

A three-year starter, Slovis missed time in 2021 due to injury, allowing freshman Jaxson Dart to enter the conversation. The junior tallied 2153 yards passing with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

All-time Slovis has thrown for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns against 24 interceptions and a completion rating of 68.4 percent.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Trojan will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bo Nix, Auburn

2021 stats: 197/323 for 2,294 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs

Nix has made his decision, and boy, is it one no one saw coming. According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Nix will transfer to Oregon under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and head coach Dan Lanning.

Dillingham worked on staff with Auburn as the Tigers' offensive coordinator in 2019 during Nix's first season. That year, the former Tigers starter threw for 2,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions while tacking on another seven scores on the ground with his legs.

Nix also shared the news via social media on Sunday evening. The Ducks are looking for a new quarterback with the departure of Anthony Brown via graduation this offseason.

Quinn Ewers, Ohio State

Did not play in 2021

Yahoo's Pete Thamel is reporting that Ewers intends to transfer from Ohio State, and return to Texas.

Thamel also listed the possible destinations that Ewers might consider, including Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas.

Ewers, of course, was originally a Texas Longhorns commit under Tom Herman, but De-committed last season and eventually pledged to the Buckeyes.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did initially try to re-pursue Ewers in advance of National Signing Day last season, but the Longhorns elected to go in another direction.

Before enrolling early at Ohio State, Ewers was rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class across all recruiting services, including Sports Illustrated.

UPDATE: Ewers committed to Texas on Sunday night.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

2021 Stats: 140/187 for 1,483 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs

The second QB domino has fallen in the QB transfer portal. On Monday evening, Rattler announced via social media he would be headed to the SEC, joining Shane Beamer and South Carolina.

Rattler had a special relationship during his three season in Norman with Beamer. The son of legendary coach, Frank, Shane Beamer served on Oklahoma's staff from 2018-20. During recruitment, Rattler was contacted primarily by then-coach Lincoln Riley and the assistant head coach.

Rattler redshirted during his first season at Oklahoma and his second season was redshirted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be listed as a redshirt junior in 2022. During his time with the Sooners, Rattler completed 361 of 515 passes for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

The 6-foot-1 QB won't be going alone. Former Sooners tight Austin Stogner will also be headed to Columbia. During his breakout season with Rattler, Stogner recorded 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

2021 Stats: 70/102, 814 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs

Gabriel had more than 7,000 yards and 60 touchdown passes over the last two seasons before his 2021 campaign was cut short due to injury. The clavicle injury changed the entire outlook of the season for UCF, so his decision to transfer in late November wasn't a big surprise. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was on staff in Orlando, overlapping with Gabriel, so there is a connection to Oxford to the point it would surprise few if he became Matt Corral's replacement.

UPDATE: Gabriel announced on Thursday that he will be joining the ranks at UCLA after visiting both the Bruins and Ole Miss in recent days.

Max Johnson, LSU

2021 Stats: 225/373, 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions

Johnson announced plans to leave the Tigers via social media on Tuesday evening. Johnson, who took over for Myles Brennan following a offseason injury, played in 18 games over the past two seasons.

The move to the transfer portal now leaves Brian Kelly and LSU with two QBs on scholarships. Garrett Nussmeier, who redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 is one and Walker Howard, who has yet to step foot onto campus, is the other. Nussmeier might be forced to play in the Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State on Jan. 4.

With the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson will have three years remaining on his status.

Connor Bazelak

2021 Stats: 246 of 377 for 2,548 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTS

Bazelak, who started for the Tigers over the past two seasons, announced Thursday he would be transferring for his final three years of eligibility. The sophomore did not play in the Armed Forces Bowl versus Army due to personal reasons.

A native of Dayton Ohio, Bazelak fell out of favor of Eli Drinkwitz towards the season's end. Prior to traveling to Fort Worth, the second-year Tigers coach said the battle of QB1 was an open one, giving the chance for both Brady Cook and Tyler Macon to battle it out in practice.

Currently, there is no clear-cut direction Bazelak will turn towards. He finishes his Tigers' career with 5,058 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a passer rating of 131.1.

Jack Miller, Ohio State

2021 Stats: 7/14 for 101 yards

Miller was a coveted recruit coming out of Arizona a couple of cycles ago, in the class of 2020, but of course, he jumped right into a talented quarterback room in Columbus and couldn't beat out CJ Stroud in the preseason. Miller has four years of eligibility remaining.

Jack Plummer, Purdue

2021 Stats: 86/126 for 862 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INT

Plummer opened the season as the starter for Jeff Brohm and brings a ton of production to his next stop, with some 20 games experience under his belt. He should have at least one season of eligibility remaining.

Taisun Phommachanh, Clemson

2021 Stats: 11/19 for 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

A sophomore who battled D.J. Uiagalelei for the starting gig in the spring and fall, Phommachanh has worked reserve roles since 2019. He is athletic and has three years of eligibility to work with, so there should be inte

Myles Brennan, LSU

2021 Stats: N/A

Brennan waited his turn behind Joe Burrow and took the reigns in 2020 before injuries made the campaign up and down from an availability and production standpoint. Then he broke his arm before the 2021 season began and after Ed Orgeron's news of not returning went public, Brennan was also looking for a fresh start. 2022 will be Brennan's sixth year in college football.

UPDATE: Brennan announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will be staying at LSU for the 2022 season.

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

2021 Stats: 189/306 for 2,863 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs

New to the portal on Thursday, the longtime Nebraska starter was a mixed bag for most of his career in Lincoln. Big, athletic and a play-maker who sometimes took too many risks. Martinez has as much experience as any passer looking for a new home in 2022. The production isn't bad, either, with his 80 career scores to his name (35 rushing).

UPDATE: Martinez has committed to Kansas State.

Harrison Bailey, Tennessee

2021 Stats: 3/7 for 16 yards

Bailey is the youngest of the bunch, at least on this list, with four years of eligibility remaining having gained the COVID year back and redshirting in 2021 as Tennessee changed staffs and opted for portal additions themselves.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.