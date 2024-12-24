Transfer Portal TE Announces Upcoming Visit With Ole Miss Football
It may be Christmas Eve, but that doesn't stop the transfer portal news from continuing to spin.
On Monday, transfer portal tight end Trace Bruckler announced his intention to visit Ole Miss on Jan. 4-5, coming just a couple of days after the Rebels are set to face the Duke Blue Devils in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
You can view his post below.
Bruckler has been with the New Mexico Lobos since 2021, although he missed the 2022 season as the labrum in both of his shoulders was surgically repaired. During his time with New Mexico, Bruckler has hauled in 46 receptions for 421 yards and five touchdowns.
Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, Bruckler is rated as the No. 36 tight end available in the portal, according to On3.
The Rebels are set to lose tight end Caden Prieskorn after this season concludes, and they have already secured one commitment at the position in December from former Arkansas Razorback Luke Hasz. He spent two seasons with the Razorbacks where he has hauled in a combined 577 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.