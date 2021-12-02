Portal Tracker: Updates on Top Quarterbacks Looking for a New Home

The quarterback market is as fluid as ever in college football, check back for updates here

College football is wild in 2021, in just about every way, but especially when it comes to fluidity from the coaching ranks on down.

For players, that means the transfer portal and no position brings attention like that of the quarterback. It's a position that can swing seasons and ramp up expectations, and with the fluidity of this year, tracking where the QBs on the move end up will help tell the tale of the 2022 college season.

Keep up with the movement daily, here in one spot, as Ole Miss looks to potentially push into the portal to add an experienced quarterback to the roster.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

2021 Stats: 140/187 for 1,483 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs

The biggest, though expected, QB domino is that of the former Sooner star. A Heisman favorite entering 2021, Rattler was benched for freshman Caleb Williams in the middle of the rivalry game with Texas. Speculation about his next stop has basically been rampant since that point, with possibilities all over the place. An Arizona native, many thought Arizona State would make a lot of sense, but Thursday's decision by incumbent Jayden Daniels to stick around in Tempe likely ends that talk.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

2021 Stats: 70/102 for 814 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs

Gabriel had more than 7,000 yards and 60 touchdown passes over the last two seasons before his 2021 campaign was cut short due to injury. The clavicle injury changed the entire outlook of the season for UCF, so his decision to transfer in late November wasn't a big surprise. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was on staff in Orlando, overlapping with Gabriel, so there is a connection to Oxford to the point it would surprise few if he became Matt Corral's replacement.

Jack Miller, Ohio State

2021 Stats: 7/14 for 101 yards

Miller was a coveted recruit coming out of Arizona a couple of cycles ago, in the class of 2020, but of course he jumped right into a talented quarterback room in Columbus and couldn't beat out CJ Stroud in the preseason. Miller has four years of eligibility remaining.

Jack Plummer, Purdue

2021 Stats: 86/126 for 862 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INT

Plummer opened the season as the starter for Jeff Brohm and brings a ton of production to his next stop, with some 20 games experience under his belt. He should have at least one season of eligibility remaining.

Myles Brennan, LSU

2021 Stats: N/A

Brennan waited his turn behind Joe Burrow and took the reigns in 2020 before injuries made the campaign up and down from an availability and production standpoint. Then he broke his arm before the 2021 season began and after Ed Orgeron's news of not returning went public, Brennan was also looking for a fresh start. 2022 will be Brennan's sixth year in college football.

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

2021 Stats: 189/306 for 2,863 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs

New to the portal on Thursday, the longtime Nebraska starter was a mixed bag for most of his career in Lincoln. Big, athletic and a play-maker who sometimes took too many risks. Martinez has as much experience as any passer looking for a new home in 2022. The production isn't bad, either, with his 80 career scores to his name (35 rushing).

Harrison Bailey, Tennessee

2021 Stats: 3/7 for 16 yards

Bailey is the youngest of the bunch, at least on this list, with four years of eligibility remaining having gained the COVID year back and redshirting in 2021 as Tennessee changed staffs and opted for portal additions themselves.

