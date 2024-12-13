Two Ole Miss Football Defenders Named AFCA All-Americans
The Ole Miss Rebels had a new identity this season behind a dominant defensive line, and this week, the core of the line was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American Second Team.
First announced was Texas A&M transfer Walter Nolen. In his first season in Oxford, Nolen was dominant up front for the defensive line. He finished the season with career highs across the board, totaling 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries, always posing a threat in both the pass and rush games.
Nolen’s production now has him as a projected mid-first round pick in the NFL Draft this upcoming spring.
Nolen is not alone on this list as another one-and-done Rebel, Princely Umanmielen, was also announced to the AFCA All-American Second Team. Umanmielen transferred to Ole Miss from Florida last offseason and did not disappoint. He finished the year with 34 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Umanimelen combined these impressive stats despite missing back-to-back games after suffering a lower body injury against Kentucky.
He is ranked as the second best edge in the upcoming draft behind Penn State’s Abdul Carter according to NFL Draft Buzz. Like Nolen, Umanimelen is a projected first round draft pick in April.
Both Nolen and Umanmielen may have only spent one season with the Rebels, but their impact will be long lasting as they could be the start of a new era of Ole Miss football where the Rebels can pair an explosive offense with a shut-down defense.