The Future Keeps Getting Brighter  For Ole Miss

Rebel offensive lineman Eli Acker and defensive back Tysheem Johnson were named to the Freshman All-SEC team on Thursday, Dec. 9, by the league office.

Acker appeared in eight games this season and started in three of them at right guard. The Columbus, MS native’s best start was against the Texas A&M Aggies. The redshirt freshman played all 94 offensive snaps and helped the Rebel offense rush for 257 yards, the most rushing yards allowed by the Aggie defense this season.

Acker is part of an offensive line that got Ole Miss to No. four in total offense (506.7 yards per game), No. 7 in first downs (318), and No. nine in rushing offense (224.2 yards per game).

Johnson appeared in every game for Ole Miss this season and started in nine games at defensive back. Johnson was a Preseason True Freshman All-American selection by 247Sports and currently leads all Rebel freshman with 44 total tackles and four tackles for loss.

In Johnson’s first collegiate appearance, the true freshman tied for the team lead with eight tackles in the 43-24 win over Louisville in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl opener. Johnson recorded his first career interception versus the LSU Tigers when the Rebels beat the Tigers 31-17.

After big performances from Acker and Johnson in their first years of action, the freshmen are preparing for the final game of the season against the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl. The Sugar Bowl will be played in New Orleans, LA on New Year’s Day at 7:45 p.m. CT.

