Two Ole Miss Rebels Mentioned in CBS Sports All-America Teams
The Ole Miss Rebels may not have reached the College Football Playoff in the 2024 season, but multiple players are earning individual honors at the end of the campaign.
This week, CBS Sports released its 2024 All-America Teams, and two Rebels were mentioned with one player making the cut on the Second Team. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen was the only Ole Miss player to officially make the cut, and cornerback Trey Amos was listed as an honorable mention.
Nolen put up a very strong year as he totaled 48 tackles, his first double digit TFL season with 14, six sacks, three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. This was his first and likely only season at Ole Miss as he is projected to be a potential first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The defensive tackle transferred to Ole Miss from Texas A&M last offseason as one of the top portal players in the nation. He was also one of the top high school recruits in the 2022 class.
Amos was also a new addition to the Rebels roster last offseason, joining the ranks in Oxford from the Alabama Crimson Tide via the transfer portal. He put up career highs in 2024 with 47 tackles (36 solo), as well as 13 passes defended, three TFLs and three interceptions.
The Ole Miss cornerback also recently announced his intention to not opt out of the Rebels' appearance in the Gator Bowl. You can view his announcement here.