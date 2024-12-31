UNLV Officially Announces Hire of Ole Miss Football Staffer Zach Arnett
The Ole Miss Rebels have experienced a revival on defense since Pete Golding assumed the role of defensive coordinator, but Golding will be losing one of his staffers entering next season.
As was previously reported by multiple outlets, Ole Miss staffer Zach Arnett was in line to be the next defensive coordinator at UNLV, and on Monday, the program made that move official. You can view the announcement below where Arnett is confirmed to be leaving the Rebels in Oxford for the Rebels in Las Vegas.
Arnett served as the defensive coordinator and later head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to his stint in Oxford. The late and great Mike Leach hired Arnett as his DC in 2020, and Arnett assumed the mantle of head coach after Leach's passing, leading the Bulldogs through the majority of the 2023 season.
The young defensive mind was fired by State with two games remaining on the schedule last season, and that move eventually sent him to Oxford as an analyst. Prior to his roles at Mississippi State, Arnett worked as a graduate assistant, linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at San Diego State.
The Mississippi connections aren't ending for Arnett, however, as his addition to the UNLV staff means he joins a fellow former Mississippi State head coach in Dan Mullen. Mullen was named the head coach of the Vegas Rebels on Dec. 12.