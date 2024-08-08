The Grove Report

Vegas High on Rebels' Playoff Chances Entering 2024

FanDuel has the Ole Miss Rebels with Top 10 odds to reach the CFP less than a month from kickoff.

Jackson Harris

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) holds up the Peach Bowl trophy after a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The rat poison continues, but this time, it's from the oddsmakers.

FanDuel Sportsbook recently released the teams with the top odds to reach the College Football Playoff in 2024, and the Ole Miss Rebels are right in the mix.

The list goes as follows:

Ohio State Buckeyes: -650

Georgia Bulldogs: -600

Oregon Ducks: -300

Texas Longhorns: -200

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: -165

Penn State Nittany Lions: -145

Ole Miss Rebels: -130

Alabama Crimson Tide: +100

LSU Tigers: +125

Michigan Wolverines: +150

A couple of these picks are interesting, like Notre Dame who lost two starting tackles to the NFL and Penn State who was quite incompetent offensively last season. The oddsmakers have a knack for these sorts of things, and a playoff field with a handful of these teams would sure be an entertaining first in this new 12-team era.

At -130, the Rebels don't have great value as they have transformed into one of the favorites after they dominated Penn State at the end of 2023 and followed that up with an offseason for the ages. Ole Miss returns a ton of talent from last year's team and raided the transfer portal to bring in some of the top playmakers in the country, pieces who are expected to shore up some holes on the roster.

The Rebels have never made the College Football Playoff since its advent in 2014, but with an expanded field, there's no time like the present. Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.

