Report: LSU QB Commitment Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss Saturday

Elite 11 finalist and longtime Tiger commitment to see Oxford for the Liberty game

After Justyn Martin picked UCLA over Ole Miss and Michigan last week, Ole Miss was sort of back to the drawing board in search of its next quarterback recruit.

Devin Brown, a USC commitment, has become a priority target of late and he has already taken his official visit to Oxford.

Now another committed target to a school in a coaching transition is looking at Lane Kiffin's program. Walker Howard will get his latest impression of campus as soon as possible, according to Rivals.

Per Sam Spiegelman, the Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More star will be on campus for the Rebels next home game on Saturday. Liberty will be in town in Hugh Freeze's return to campus, but the storylines surrounding the game just got much bigger with the 6'1", 195-pound gunslinger now expected as the headlining recruiting visit.

Howard admits he would like to stick with LSU, but the coaching changes in Baton Rouge has the senior looking at additional options. He was on campus at Notre Dame in October and could continue to be pursued by others down the stretch.

An Elite 11 finalist in the summertime, ranked in the top 12 by SI All-American at the prestigious event, Howard is an SI99 recruit and one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the class of 2022. He currently sits as the No. 49 overall recruit and No. 6 at the quarterback position.

