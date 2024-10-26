WATCH: Henry Parrish, Ole Miss Strike First With Rushing Touchdown vs. Oklahoma
It didn't take long for the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels to find the end zone on Saturday morning against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Ole Miss received the football to start the game on Saturday, and six plays later, the Rebels were in the end zone. Alongside completed passes from quarterback Jaxson Dart to tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Dae'Quan Wright, running back Henry Parrish Jr. received four touches out of the backfield, the last of which was a nine-yard rushing touchdown to open up the day's scoring.
You can view the play below.
The Ole Miss defense allowed Oklahoma to work down the field on the ensuing possession (aided by a roughing the passer penalty on Jared Ivey), but the Sooners turned the ball over on downs at the Rebel two-yard line. The final play of that possession was an incomplete pass in the end zone thrown by OU quarterback Jackson Arnold.
You can follow along for in-game updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium here.