SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

WATCH: Highlights from Two Weeks of Ole Miss Football Practices

Nate Gabler

It is now four weeks the Ole Miss football regular season kicks off with a home opener against Florida.

The team is two weeks into training camp, and thus only two weeks into Lane Kiffin and Co. having a true idea of what the team he'll be fielding in one month looks like.

You find see more on the quarterback race here or a new member of the defensive line, Tavius Robinson, here, but above and below you'll find highlights from five days of practice thus far. 

We will link to our position previews series at the bottom of this story as well.

**All footage courtesy of Ole Miss athletics 

The Grove Report's Position Previews Series:

Evaluating the Experience in the Ole Miss Secondary

Linebacker Room Provides Remarkable Depth

Breaking Down the new Ole Miss Defensive Line

Ole Miss Searching for Offensive Line Depth

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC

Kermit Davis and Ole Miss basketball are very sneakily putting together what could be the best backcourt in the entire Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

This week, we focused on what to trust and not trust in a strange training camp. All information is what the team wants you to think. Can you trust it?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Program, Players Speak Out Following Morning Protests

Ole Miss football didn't practice this morning. Instead, they marched from campus to the square to protest against police brutality and racial injustices in the United States. Later this afternoon, the team released a statement in support of their players.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Skips Practice to Protest Racial Injustices, Kiffin in Support

Ole Miss players protested their Friday morning practice to instead stage a peaceful walk from Ole Miss campus to The Square and back in support of ending police brutality and racial injustices across the nation.

Nate Gabler

4-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss over Florida, Tennessee, others

The Rebels landed a commitment on Thursday afternoon from four-star shooting guard James White, the No. 27 ranked shooting guard in the class by Rivals. White chose Ole Miss over offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and others.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

The NCAA has approved Ole Miss' transfer waiver for defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. What does he bring to the table for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler

SEC Sets Start Dates and Formats for Non-Football Fall Sports

The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons.

Nate Gabler

Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Ole Miss' incumbent starting center Eli Johnson opted out of the 2020 season right before the start of training camp. Now, he's in the transfer portal.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Jerrion Ealy's First Press Conference of 2020

Jerrion Ealy, or should I say Franklin, as we had to call him today, met with media on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019 Egg Bowl.See above for everything the lynchpin of the Ole Miss offense said.

Nate Gabler

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

The original Queen's gambit worked because of the surprise. Intentionally sacrificing your most valuable piece to get inside an opponent's head. Jerrion Ealy is working to do the same with SEC linebackers in 2020.

Nate Gabler