WATCH: Jaxson Dart Starts Ole Miss' Season With Impressive Rushing Touchdown
OXFORD -- It didn't take long for the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels to find the end zone on Saturday night, and it was thanks to the legs of quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Dart and the Rebels worked methodically down the field on their opening drive both through the air and on the ground, but it was a pass play turned run that led to the first score of the ballgame. On third down from the Furman Paladins 15-yard line, Dart dropped back to pass, but the opposing defense failed to take his mobility into account.
The quarterback scrambled to his left and had wide open pastures in front of him for a score. You can view the play below.
This touchdown and a successful PAT put Ole Miss up 7-0 with just under 12 minutes to play in the first quarter. Dart is also currently 3-for-3 through the air for a total of 54 yards.
