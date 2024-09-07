The Grove Report

WATCH: John Saunders Jr. Hauls in Impressive Interception For Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels defensive back John Saunders Jr. hauled in a nice interception in the third quarter of Saturday's game.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back John Saunders Jr. (5) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels have predominantly had their way against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday afternoon, but the visitors have put together a couple of impressive drives.

One of those possessions opened the third quarter, but it came to a screeching halt thanks to Ole Miss defensive back John Saunders Jr.

On a third down inside the red zone, Middle Tennessee attempted a pass into the end zone, but Saunders was there to make a jumping, falling-backwards catch for an interception and a touchback. You can view the play below.

This interception set up the Ole Miss offense at its own 20-yard line, and the Rebels marched down the field for an 80-yard scoring drive, capped off by a rushing score from running back Matt Jones. That pushed the Rebels lead to 38-3 on the day.

You can follow along for live updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium here.

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

