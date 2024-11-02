WATCH: Jordan Watkins Sets Ole Miss Record For Single Game Receiving Touchdowns
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels have put up their best offensive performance of SEC play on Saturday, running up the score on the host Arkansas Razorbacks. A large part of that performance has been thanks to wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
Watkins set a new school record for receiving yards in a single game (5) in the third quarter against the Razorbacks, one that gave Ole Miss a 56-17 lead in Fayetteville. You can view the play below.
Watkins' touchdown receptions from quarterback Jaxson Dart have gone for 62, 66, 3, 11 and 62 yards on Saturday. The record-setting reception gave him 254 receiving yards total on eight receptions.
The record broken by Watkins was previously held by his teammate Tre Harris who set the record at four last season at home against Mercer.
Arkansas would go on to score a touchdown on its next possession to cut the Ole Miss lead to 56-24, but the Rebels appear to be well in control in Northwest Arkansas this weekend. You can follow along with in-game updates here.