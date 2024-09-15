WATCH: Juice Wells Hauls in Insane One-Handed Catch For Ole Miss Touchdown
The game between the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons had long been decided, but that didn't stop wide receiver Juice Wells from getting in on the scoring action.
In the fourth quarter, quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a pass down the sideline in man coverage that was hauled in by Wells with one hand for an Ole Miss touchdown. The ensuing extra point gave the Rebels a 40-6 lead.
You can view the play below.
That was Wells' third catch of the night, one that gives him 60 receiving yards in the game. It was also Jaxson Dart's second touchdown pass, and he has surpassed 300 yards through the air in Saturday's blowout.
Ole Miss has had to overcome some sloppy play on Saturday, committing a host of penalties in Winston-Salem, but the Rebels have been in control of the game from the outset and will start the season 3-0.
