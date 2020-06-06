Watch: Ole Miss Athletes, Leaders Participate in Unity Walk

A group of Ole Miss athletes and leaders from around the athletics department and the City of Oxford came together on Saturday morning to participate in a unity walk.

Peacefully walking through the Ole Miss campus donning matching navy blue t-shirts displaying a single word "UNITY" in white block letters, athletes and coaches together, in masks, marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A handful of players spoke at a podium set up on the football practice field, joined by words from athletics director Keith Carter, women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Robyn Tannehill, the Mayor of Oxford.

"When Hope leaves, Hate creeps in!" McPhee-McCuin said. "Today, with the leadership of our AD Keith Carter staff, coaches, and student athletes gathered and made our first step together towards a fight against injustice, brutality, and racism. Admitting that it’s there and something must be done!"

Other players marched with "B.L.M" and "Silence is Not Ok" and "I can't breathe" signs.

For a more full view of the Unity Walk, see the video up top of photographs from the march.

To see what Ole Miss athletes and coaches have been saying on social media over the past few weeks regarding the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustices in America, see this link.

