WATCH: Ole Miss Continues Gator Bowl Domination With 50-Yard Pick Six
Almost everything has gone the way of the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and that trend is continuing into the second half.
After both teams traded punts on the first two possessions of the third quarter, Duke had the football and attempted a third down pass near midfield that was intercepted by Ole Miss defensive back Isaiah Hamilton and taken 50 yards to the end zone.
This marks Ole Miss' first pick six in three years and the first interception of the season for the Houston transfer. You can view the play below.
Ole Miss carried a 24-7 lead into halftime behind a dominant performance on both sides of the football, led by quarterback Jaxson Dart in his final game as a Rebel. Dart finished the first two quarters with 250 passing yards and two scores, and he was also the team's leading rusher with 47 yards on seven carries.
As of this writing in the third quarter, the Rebel defense has held Duke to less than 200 yards of total offense.
You can follow along with Gator Bowl in-game updates here.