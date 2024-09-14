WATCH: Ole Miss Scores Fast With Henry Parrish Rushing Touchdown
It didn't take long for the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels to claim a lead on Saturday night against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The Rebels started fast against Wake, and their opening drive went five plays for 75 yards and a touchdown in just over a minute of game action. The scorer? None other than running back Henry Parrish Jr. from 25 yards out.
You can view the play below.
As of this writing, Parrish is already nearing 50 rushing yards in the first quarter of play for Ole Miss, and Jaxson Dart is a perfect 5-for-5 through the air.
The Rebels forced a stop on Wake Forest's opening possession of the game, and it looked as if Ole Miss was going to cruise to another score, but a botched snap resulted in a fumble in Demon Deacon territory, one that was recovered by Wake Forest.
You can follow along with live updates in the game here.