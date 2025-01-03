WATCH: Ole Miss Strikes First in Gator Bowl on Juice Wells Catch-and-Run
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels had a head-scratching end to their first possession in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, but they made up for it on their second drive.
It was then that the Rebels orchestrated a possession that lasted one minute and ended in a 32-yard touchdown reception by Juice Wells (who is wearing No. 7 instead of No. 3 tonight) on a pass from Jaxson Dart.
You can view the play below.
This was a much better result for Ole Miss than its first drive where it worked deep into Duke territory and sent the field goal unit out on a 4th & 4. Instead of attempting a field goal, however, Rebel kicker Caden Davis attempted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted and returned for over 50 yards by the Duke Blue Devils.
Ole Miss would force a turnover on downs on Duke's first possession that gave the Rebels the ball back and led to the score.
You can follow along with in-game updates here.