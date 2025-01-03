The Grove Report

WATCH: Ole Miss Strikes First in Gator Bowl on Juice Wells Catch-and-Run

Juice Wells got the scoring started for the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday night.

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) during a time out during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels had a head-scratching end to their first possession in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, but they made up for it on their second drive.

It was then that the Rebels orchestrated a possession that lasted one minute and ended in a 32-yard touchdown reception by Juice Wells (who is wearing No. 7 instead of No. 3 tonight) on a pass from Jaxson Dart.

This was a much better result for Ole Miss than its first drive where it worked deep into Duke territory and sent the field goal unit out on a 4th & 4. Instead of attempting a field goal, however, Rebel kicker Caden Davis attempted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted and returned for over 50 yards by the Duke Blue Devils.

Ole Miss would force a turnover on downs on Duke's first possession that gave the Rebels the ball back and led to the score.

