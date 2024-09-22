WATCH: Ole Miss Takes Lead on Georgia Southern After 31 Seconds of Game Time
OXFORD -- The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels elected to receive the football to start Saturday night's game against Georgia Southern, and two plays later, they were in the end zone.
A 40-yard passing connection between quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Juice Wells. Those two plays took a combined 31 seconds off of the game clock.
You can view the scoring play below.
Georgia Southern would then fumble on its first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession, and the Rebels recovered inside the 10-yard line. Lineman JJ Pegues recovered the ball, and he left the game with an injury immediately after the play.
The Rebels would go three-and-out on that possession, but a 28-yard field goal from Caden Davis made the score 10-0 in favor of Ole Miss. You can follow along here for live updates between the Rebels and Georgia Southern at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.