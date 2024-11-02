WATCH: Ole Miss Takes Lead Over Arkansas With Defensive Score
The Ole Miss Rebels' offense stalled out on its first possession of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, turning the ball over on downs at the Arkansas one-yard line. The defense, however, would make up for that blunder with a touchdown of its own when the Razorbacks took over on offense.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green dropped back for a pass on third down, and he was sacked in the end zone by Walter Nolen, forcing a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Princely Umanmielen for the first points of the day.
You can view the play below.
Arkansas would drive down the field on the next possession and settle for a field goal after Green exited the game with an injury.
The Rebels drove down the field and scored again following Arkansas' field goal as quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with tight end Dae'Quan Wright from four yards out. As of this writing, Ole Miss holds a 14-3 lead over the Razorbacks.
You can follow along with in-game updates here.
This story was edited to reflect that Umanmielen was later credited with the fumble recovery instead of Jared Ivey.