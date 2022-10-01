WATCH: Ole Miss Coaches Celebration Goes Viral After Win Over No. 7 Kentucky

Teams coached by Lane Kiffin are known for their offensive prowess. On Saturday, however, the Ole Miss Rebels largely owe a marquee win to their defense.

The No. 14 Rebels downed the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, forcing two turnovers late in the game that turned the tide of the contest. With less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis kept the football on a carry in the red zone, and Austin Keys forced a fumble that was recovered by A.J. Finley, giving the Rebels the ball at their own 21.

Kentucky got the ball back with 1:49 to play, and it once again drove into the red zone, but the Rebels forced another fumble from Levis to seal the final tally, this time coming from Jared Ivey.

Once the Rebels forced the final turnover of the game, their coaching staff went into celebration mode in the box, and the moment was caught on camera.

Lane Kiffin voiced his appreciation for his defensive coordinator on Twitter after the game as well.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014 season and start with a win in conference play. Next week, Ole Miss will travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

