Skip to main content

WATCH: Ole Miss Coaches Celebration Goes Viral After Win Over No. 7 Kentucky

The Rebels sealed a massive win on Saturday against Kentucky, and their coaching staff certainly enjoyed watching the show unfold.

Teams coached by Lane Kiffin are known for their offensive prowess. On Saturday, however, the Ole Miss Rebels largely owe a marquee win to their defense.

The No. 14 Rebels downed the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, forcing two turnovers late in the game that turned the tide of the contest. With less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis kept the football on a carry in the red zone, and Austin Keys forced a fumble that was recovered by A.J. Finley, giving the Rebels the ball at their own 21. 

Kentucky got the ball back with 1:49 to play, and it once again drove into the red zone, but the Rebels forced another fumble from Levis to seal the final tally, this time coming from Jared Ivey.

Once the Rebels forced the final turnover of the game, their coaching staff went into celebration mode in the box, and the moment was caught on camera.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lane Kiffin voiced his appreciation for his defensive coordinator on Twitter after the game as well.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2014 season and start with a win in conference play. Next week, Ole Miss will travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores

USATSI_19156351
Football

WATCH: Ole Miss Coaches Celebration Goes Viral After Win Over No. 7 Kentucky

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19155801
Football

Ole Miss Football Trolls Kentucky With Basketball Tweet Following Nail-Biting Win

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19155408
Football

No. 14 Ole Miss Wins Thriller Over No. 7 Kentucky on Homecoming

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19155425
Football

No. 14 Rebels Off To Hot Start Against No. 7 Kentucky in First Half

By The Grove Report Staff
D0C1736D-99EE-4118-BD97-70811850399F
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Kentucky

By Ben King
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks at the jumbotron during a review in the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Jaemyn Brakefield
Basketball

Ole Miss Forward Jaemyn Brakefield: “I’m Ready To Improve As A Leader”

By Adam Rapier
Daesun Ruffin 9
Basketball

Ole Miss Point Guard Daeshun Ruffin: 'I Will Be Ready' For Season Opener

By Ben King