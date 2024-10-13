The Grove Report

WATCH: Ulysses Bentley Breaks Huge Run, Extends Ole Miss Football's Lead Over LSU

Ulysses Bentley IV finally got his shot on offense, and he took advantage of it.

Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Quincy McGee (67) and running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) react after a touchdown during the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels have had plenty of opportunities to break open a big lead against the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Saturday night, but missed opportunities forced just a 3-0 advantage partway through the second quarter.

Enter running back Ulysses Bentley IV.

Bentley has waited for his opportunities on this Ole Miss offense after being the presumed starting running back coming out of fall camp. With Matt Jones sidelined with an injury, Bentley has had some touches on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, including a 50-yard run to the house on fourth and inches.

You can view the play below.

That marks Bentley's first touchdown of the season, and it gave Ole Miss a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. The Rebels have moved the ball on LSU's defense, but a dropped pass that would have been an 81-yard score, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs have prevented them from making a huge dent on the scoreboard.

Published
