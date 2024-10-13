WATCH: Ulysses Bentley Breaks Huge Run, Extends Ole Miss Football's Lead Over LSU
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels have had plenty of opportunities to break open a big lead against the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Saturday night, but missed opportunities forced just a 3-0 advantage partway through the second quarter.
Enter running back Ulysses Bentley IV.
Bentley has waited for his opportunities on this Ole Miss offense after being the presumed starting running back coming out of fall camp. With Matt Jones sidelined with an injury, Bentley has had some touches on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, including a 50-yard run to the house on fourth and inches.
That marks Bentley's first touchdown of the season, and it gave Ole Miss a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. The Rebels have moved the ball on LSU's defense, but a dropped pass that would have been an 81-yard score, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs have prevented them from making a huge dent on the scoreboard.
