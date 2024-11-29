WATCH: Ulysses Bentley Scores 89-Yard Rushing TD, Gives Ole Miss Lead in Egg Bowl
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels have not played pristine football thus far on Friday in the Egg Bowl, but Ulysses Bentley IV woke up the crowd in Oxford in the second quarter.
After a string of unfruitful offensive possessions for the Rebels, Bentley got a handoff on the first play of a drive in the middle of the second frame, and he took it 89 yards to the house. You can view the play below.
Despite being the presumed starting running back for the Rebels out of fall camp, Bentley took a back seat to Henry Parrish Jr. for most of Ole Miss' season, and since Parrish's injury, he has still not seen a ton of touches. In the Egg Bowl, however, it looks like he is making the most of his opportunities and giving Ole Miss the lead over Mississippi State once again in the process.
You can follow along with in-game updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium here.