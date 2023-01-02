A Way-Too-Early Look at Ole Miss Football's 2023 Schedule

The 2022 season for the Ole Miss Rebels sputtered towards the end, but Lane Kiffin got his team to eight wins, a noteworthy accomplishment after losing so much production from a 10-win team the year before.

Now that the Rebels have closed the book on their 8-5 campaign and the calendar has turned to 2023, let's take a look at how their schedule shapes up for their next run in Oxford this coming season.

Sept. 2 vs. Mercer Bears

2022 record: 7-4 (5-3 SoCon)

Postseason result: N/A

Previous meeting: 1911 (Ole Miss 34, Mercer 0)

Sept. 9 at Tulane Green Wave

2022 record: 12-2 (7-1 American)

Postseason result: Cotton Bowl vs. USC Trojans (W 46-45)

Previous meeting: 2021 (Ole Miss 61, Tulane 21)

Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2022 record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)

Postseason result: N/A

Previous meeting: 2022 (Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0)

Sept. 23 at Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Postseason result: Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State Wildcats (W 45-20)

Previous meeting: 2022 (Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24)

Sept. 30 vs. LSU Tigers

2022 record: 10-4 (6-2 SEC)

Postseason result: Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue Boilermakers (W 63-7)

Previous meeting: 2022 (LSU 45, Ole Miss 20)

Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Postseason result: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas Jayhawks (W/3OT 55-53)

Previous meeting: 2022 (Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27)

Oct. 21 at Auburn Tigers

2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

Postseason result: N/A

Previous meeting: 2022 (Ole Miss 48, Auburn 34)

Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

Postseason result: N/A

Previous meeting: 2022 (Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28)

Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M Aggies

2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)

Postseason result: N/A

Previous meeting: 2022 (Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28)

Nov. 11 at Georgia Bulldogs

2022 record: 14-0 (8-0 SEC) (National Title Game pending)

Postseason result: Peach Bowl/CFP Semifinals vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (W 42-41)

Previous meeting: 2016 (Ole Miss 45, Georgia 14) (Game later vacated by NCAA)

Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

2022 record: 4-8 (3-5 Sun Belt)

Postseason result: N/A

Previous meeting: 2018 (Ole Miss 70, ULM 21)

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State Bulldogs

2022 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Postseason result: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (W 19-10)

Previous meeting: 2022 (Mississippi State 24, Ole Miss 22)

