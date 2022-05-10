Skip to main content

Ole Miss Included in Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25

Pro Football Network released its first Top 25 rankings of 2022 and the Ole Miss Rebels made the cut
The 2022 college football season is still a few months away from kicking off, but that does not mean it is too early for Top 25 predictions.

Pro Football Network released its first college football Top 25 of 2022 on Tuesday and the Ole Miss Rebels came in ranked No. 19.

Luke Altmyer

Luke Altmyer

Ulysses_Bentley_IV1

Ulysses Bentley IV

Ulysses_Bentley_IV2

Ulysses Bentley IV

This was the reasoning behind the Rebels being ranked No. 19.

19) Ole Miss Rebels

In Matt Corral and Chance Campbell, the Ole Miss Rebels lose their offensive and defensive leaders from 2021. However, Lane Kiffin has bolstered this roster in the transfer portal. Jaxson Dart supplanted Kedon Slovis at USC and makes his way to Oxford after a decent start to his college career. Despite this, the additions of Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV to the running back room should have Ole Miss fans excited this fall.

Ole Miss finished the 2021 season ranked No. 11 after winning 10 regular-season games for the first time in program history.

The Rebels take a tumble in this way-too-early Top 25 due to star quarterback Matt Corral and linebacker Chance Campbell departing via the NFL Draft.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has not been complacent this offseason, however. Kiffin attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal bringing in standout USC quarterback Jaxson Dart to compete with Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer. Dart appeared in six games for USC throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns, Dart and the Trojans won two of those six games.

Kiffin also reloaded his running back room, bringing in TCU back Zach Evans and SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV through the transfer portal. 

With plenty of new faces on the Ole Miss roster going into next season, the Rebels will be a team to keep an eye on in 2022.

Zach Evans

Zach Evans

dart

Jaxson Dart

dart Altmyer 1

Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer

