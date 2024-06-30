'We Gon See!' Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart Has Message For Oklahoma Sooners DB
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart made his return to the Manning Passing Academy this weekend, and he also picked up some new bulletin board material on Sunday.
Dart, who's set to enter his third season as Ole Miss' starting quarterback, participated in the Manning Passing Academy as a camp counselor for the second consecutive season. He and 45 other passers worked with the historic NFL family in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from Thursday to Sunday and got to show off some of his skills as a passer in the process.
The 6-2, 220-pound quarterback got to show off his mobility and arm talent briefly on Saturday night, and the clip can be found here or below.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowden stumbled upon the post on Sunday morning and took the opportunity to troll or call out Dart, as the two will face off in 2024 in Oklahoma's inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.
"pick six 🫢," Bowden said via X (formerly Twitter).
"Yeah okay buddy 🤣 we gon see," Dart said via X.
The Rebels and Sooners have only faced off one other time on the gridiron. Ole Miss beat Oklahoma 27-25 in December of 1999 in the Independence Bowl to finish the year 8-4 under head coach David Cutcliffe. Now, however, they will be semi-regular opponents within the same conference.
Ole Miss and Oklahoma are set to face off on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT at the moment, and TV info has yet to be revealed.