‘We Have The Best Running Back Group in The Country’: Ole Miss Rebels’ Quarterback Jaxson Dart Praises His Backfield

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Texas A&M Aggies on Kyle Field this weekend 31-28 and are now ranked No. 11 in the nation.

Given the internal problems the Aggies have endured recently, it certainly seemed like the Rebels were going to handle business from the start. However, Kyle Field is home to 100,000 fans, and that makes it difficult for any opposing team to come out the gates with full control of the game. The Rebels were down 14-10 at halftime, and their offense was really struggling to move the chains.

Ole Miss has battled hard all season, and they showed their willingness to fight after halftime. The Rebels seized momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Aggies 14-0. Texas A&M made one final push and actually outscored Ole Miss 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but they came up short.

“This is a place I wanted to play my whole life,” Dart said.

The resiliency on display by the Rebels in this game is nothing new as they also beat the Kentucky Wildcats earlier in the year by three points.

“We never give up hope,” Dart said. “We always have hope that we are going to win the game.”

And it sure does make it easier to continuing fighting when you have as talented as a backfield as the Rebels have this year.

“We have the best running back group in the country,” Dart said. “Each guy can do their own thing. They are such electric players.”

