What Are Ole Miss' Biggest Challenges vs. Arkansas? Coach Lane Kiffin Reveals
The Arkansas Razorbacks may not be ranked in the AP Top 25, but don't let that fool you. The Ole Miss Rebels will have their hands full this weekend in Fayetteville.
Arkansas (5-3, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 58-25 thumping of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, and while State has not been very competitive this year, the Hogs boast some pieces on both sides of the ball that the Rebels have to prepare for.
One of the biggest names is quarterback Taylen Green. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stated on Monday that corralling the mobile Green will be a big priority in their defensive game plan this week.
"We've got to do a great job of containing him," Kiffin said. "This guy's as talented and long as they come. We're going to have to rush really well, contain him and have a really good plan. Coach [Bobby] Petrino for a long time has done a great job on offense and given people a lot of problems.
"This is a really well-coached team all around. They made major defensive improvements in Year 1 a year ago with a new defensive staff, and they're doing a great job."
Arkansas had a lackluster campaign a season ago, finishing with a 4-8 overall record and a mark of 1-7 in SEC play. But this is not the same Razorback team that lost in Oxford in 2023. This roster looks revamped, according to Kiffin.
"I think they're big up front. Really physical," Kiffin said of the Arkansas defense. "They plugged in some portal guys at linebacker and DB. They're doing a really good job for them. I think they always play tough. Even playing them at Alabama, they seemed to even play tougher at home down there. We're going to have to play really well."
Transfer linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. leads Arkansas in total tackles with 60, putting up big numbers on defense after coming to Fayetteville from the Georgia Bulldogs. A whopping 11 of those total tackles came last week against Mississippi State.
Ole Miss won against Oklahoma last week despite trailing at halftime, but a slow start in Fayetteville could prove to be the difference between a much-needed win and a season-crushing loss. The Rebels need to earn a win this weekend in order to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive when the Georgia Bulldogs come to town next week for a stiff test that needs no introduction.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Arkansas is slated for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.