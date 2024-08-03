What Time Will Patrick Willis Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Patrick Willis will be honored for his legendary professional career on Saturday when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Willis learned of his induction into the Hall of Fame in February. A native of Bruceton, Tenn., he played for Ole Miss from 2003-06 before being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he would go on to spend his entire eight-year professional career in San Fran.
While with the Rebels, Willis posted 177 solo tackles and a whopping 265 total tackles alongside six sacks and two forced fumbles.
In his time with the 49ers, he recorded 732 solo tackles, forced 16 fumbles and intercepted eight passes. He is already a member of the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, was named to seven Pro Bowls and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 for his career accolades at Ole Miss.
Here's how you can watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, seeing seven former NFL players (including Willis) receive the honor.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
DATE: Saturday, Aug. 3
TIME: 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium -- Canton, Ohio
TV/STREAM: ESPN/NFL Network