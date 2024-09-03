Where Does Ole Miss Land in Newest Top 25 Polls?
The Ole Miss Rebels took care of business in Week 1, blowing out the FCS Furman Paladins to the tune of a 76-0 final score. How did that affect their standing in the polls this week?
In the AP Top 25 released on Tuesday, Ole Miss held firm at No. 6 despite the Oregon Ducks dropping four spots to No. 7. The Rebels were leapfrogged by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish who now occupy the No. 5 spot after their 23-13 win in College Station over the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas and Alabama also moved up one spot apiece to No. 3 and 4 in the AP Poll, respectively.
In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Texas and Alabama also moved up a spot, but so did Ole Miss as the Rebels now hold the No. 5 position in those rankings. Oregon dropped to No. 6, and Notre Dame stayed put at No. 7.
It's still early in the year, so these rankings don't mean a lot in the grand scheme of things, but it does appear that the Rebels continued to find favor among the voters after their Week 1 demolition of Furman. Ole Miss will hope to continue its climb in the polls this week with a win over Middle Tennessee, but some of that fate lies in the hands of the teams ranked above the Rebels and their performances in Week 2.
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.