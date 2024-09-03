The Grove Report

Where Does Ole Miss Land in Newest Top 25 Polls?

The Ole Miss Rebels remained in the Top 10 after a blowout win over Furman on Saturday.

John Macon Gillespie

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Cheerleaders run the Ole Miss flag across the field after a touchdown during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Cheerleaders run the Ole Miss flag across the field after a touchdown during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / petre thomas-usa today sports
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels took care of business in Week 1, blowing out the FCS Furman Paladins to the tune of a 76-0 final score. How did that affect their standing in the polls this week?

In the AP Top 25 released on Tuesday, Ole Miss held firm at No. 6 despite the Oregon Ducks dropping four spots to No. 7. The Rebels were leapfrogged by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish who now occupy the No. 5 spot after their 23-13 win in College Station over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas and Alabama also moved up one spot apiece to No. 3 and 4 in the AP Poll, respectively.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Texas and Alabama also moved up a spot, but so did Ole Miss as the Rebels now hold the No. 5 position in those rankings. Oregon dropped to No. 6, and Notre Dame stayed put at No. 7.

It's still early in the year, so these rankings don't mean a lot in the grand scheme of things, but it does appear that the Rebels continued to find favor among the voters after their Week 1 demolition of Furman. Ole Miss will hope to continue its climb in the polls this week with a win over Middle Tennessee, but some of that fate lies in the hands of the teams ranked above the Rebels and their performances in Week 2.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Published
John Macon Gillespie

JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Football