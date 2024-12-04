The Grove Report

Where is Ole Miss Ranked in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings?

The Ole Miss Rebels moved up a spot in the new College Football Playoff Rankings, but it's not enough to have them currently projected to be in the field.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 29, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks to pass while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Branden Jennings (44) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels are still on the outside looking in regarding the College Football Playoff picture with just conference championship games remaining.

In the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night, Ole Miss (9-3) was ranked No. 13. Other teams around the Rebels include No. 11 Alabama (9-3), No. 12 Miami (10-2) and No. 14 South Carolina (9-3).

In the current 12-team playoff projection displayed during ESPN's CFP Rankings Show, Ole Miss' mark of No. 13 would have it as the second team out of the postseason field directly behind the Miami Hurricanes.

You can view the entirety of this week's CFP Rankings below.

1. Oregon Ducks

2. Texas Longhorns

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

5. Georgia Bulldogs

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

7. Tennessee Volunteers

8. SMU Mustangs

9. Indiana Hoosiers

10. Boise State Broncos

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

12. Miami Hurricanes

13. Ole Miss Rebels

14. South Carolina Gamecocks

15. Arizona State Sun Devils

16. Iowa State Cyclones

17. Clemson Tigers

18. BYU Cougars

19. Missouri Tigers

20. UNLV Rebels

21. Illinois Fighting Illini

22. Syracuse Orange

23. Colorado Buffaloes

24. Army Black Knights

25. Memphis Tigers

It appears as of Tuesday night that Ole Miss' chances to reach the College Football Playoff are incredibly slim, but the Rebels will await their official postseason destination that will be revealed after the conference championship games are played this weekend.

