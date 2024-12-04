Where is Ole Miss Ranked in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings?
The Ole Miss Rebels are still on the outside looking in regarding the College Football Playoff picture with just conference championship games remaining.
In the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night, Ole Miss (9-3) was ranked No. 13. Other teams around the Rebels include No. 11 Alabama (9-3), No. 12 Miami (10-2) and No. 14 South Carolina (9-3).
In the current 12-team playoff projection displayed during ESPN's CFP Rankings Show, Ole Miss' mark of No. 13 would have it as the second team out of the postseason field directly behind the Miami Hurricanes.
You can view the entirety of this week's CFP Rankings below.
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Ohio State Buckeyes
7. Tennessee Volunteers
8. SMU Mustangs
9. Indiana Hoosiers
10. Boise State Broncos
11. Alabama Crimson Tide
12. Miami Hurricanes
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. South Carolina Gamecocks
15. Arizona State Sun Devils
16. Iowa State Cyclones
17. Clemson Tigers
18. BYU Cougars
19. Missouri Tigers
20. UNLV Rebels
21. Illinois Fighting Illini
22. Syracuse Orange
23. Colorado Buffaloes
24. Army Black Knights
25. Memphis Tigers
It appears as of Tuesday night that Ole Miss' chances to reach the College Football Playoff are incredibly slim, but the Rebels will await their official postseason destination that will be revealed after the conference championship games are played this weekend.