Why Ole Miss Beats the Florida Gators on Saturday | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses why Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will beat the Florida Gators and Billy Napier on Saturday, and it starts with the way this Ole Miss team has been playing over the last month, including embarrassing blowouts over Arkansas and beating the Georgia Bulldogs by three scores. All of that was without Tre Harris who is looking likely to play Saturday, if you trust the injury report.
Next, we look at the quarterbacks who have faced the Gators this year, and it has been a talented group, including Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes and Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns, but Jaxson Dart is the possibly best signal caller that Florida will face this season. If you look at what Ward and Ewers were able to do, the stage is set for Dart to break Eli Manning's career passing mark with 379 yards or more vs. Florida.
In our final segment of the day, we give our final thoughts on the game Saturday and give predictions on the game.
