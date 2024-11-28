Why Ole Miss Wins Over Miss. State | Playoff Chances? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the theme of the week, and that is buy-in from this Ole Miss Rebels team. Lane Kiffin got a gift on Tuesday night of a path to make the playoff. Is it likely? No, but it might be enough for a motivated Ole Miss team to play Mississippi State on Friday. In the likely event of missing the tournament, what does a bowl look like for Ole Miss?
This Egg Bowl will feature two storylines that people watching the game should embrace as players who are a part of an Ole Miss program that has won 37 regular season games in four years will play their last game in Oxford. Between that and the Mississippians invested in this game, it will be important.
In our final segment of the day, we look the at our final thoughts on this Egg Bowl and look at a final score prediction for this year's edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg
