Wide Receiver JJ Henry Talks Quarterbacks, Talent of Ole Miss Offense

The Rebels receiver was made available to the media on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver JJ Henry is not a transfer like many of his teammates, but he is getting acclimated to the speed of the game as a redshirt freshman.

Henry appeared in four games for the Rebels a season ago, and some of the success he had during fall camp is trying to work its way into games early in the season.

"I think it translated well," Henry said on Tuesday. "I'm starting to implement all the schemes we're doing on the field. So far, I've been speeding the game up, but now I know after watching film, I've got to slow it down."

Repetition is a large part of how Henry plans to "slow the game down" in the coming weeks.

"I think practice," Henry said. "Going against those guys is fast-paced. Now, I realize I've got to go at my own pace."

It's no secret that the Rebels have yet to name a full-time starting quarterback as both Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer have been taking first-team reps under center. For the wide receivers and rest of the offense, that could be viewed as a negative, but Henry doesn't see that.

"I don't think it affects us as much as people think," Henry said. "They're both doing well. Neither one has the upper hand in my eyes."

There is a large amount of talent in the Rebels' receiver room this fall, and that breeds competition.

"I think it's all about focus," Henry said. "Even though we have a talented group, we look at it like we're getting better. We look at it like we're a team.

"I think we're the best offense in the country, and we can be."

Henry and the Rebels travel to Atlanta on Saturday to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC. 

Wide Receiver JJ Henry Talks Quarterbacks, Talent of Ole Miss Offense

By John Macon Gillespie

