Will Ole Miss Be a Player for Portal WR Micah Hudson? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses some of the portal gossip and rumors that are floating around a week before the transfer portal window opens. Freshman five-star-plus wide receiver Micah Hudson has entered the portal in a recruitment that will have everyone interested in him, but could Ole Miss be a major player for this young man?
With the changing to a very Texas-centric personnel department at Ole Miss, does that mean we should look for Texas relationships around the country, and will Austin Simmons be the ace recruiter that Jaxson Dart was a year ago? We look at some of the needs for Ole Miss and ways it can get even more efficient in 2024.
In our final segment of the day, we look at some of the fun rumors that are bouncing around the fan base about potential transfer portal targets and what that would exactly look like for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.
