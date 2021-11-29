Former Top RB Recruit Zach Evans Transfers From TCU, Ole Miss An Option?

Zach Evans was set to join the SEC before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Evans once considered playing for Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin. Would he consider the move to the Grove again?

According to multiple reports, Evans has requested to enter the NCAA transfer portal from TCU following the hiring of Sonny Dykes from SMU. TCU still plans to try and pitch together a plan to keep him for the 2022 season following a promising, yet injury-plagued sophomore season.

Evans became the first Horned Frog to enter the transfer portal following a 48-14 loss to Iowa State on Friday. More players will likely soon follow since the hiring of Dykes might not be as enticing as playing for legend coach Gary Patterson.

Evans has been a game-changer on the ground this season when active. In six games, the former No. 2 running back prospect rushed for a team-high 684 yards and five touchdowns. Evans didn’t play in the final five games with a turf toe injury sustained against Texas Tech in early October.

Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) could be in the market for a premier running back with experience should Evans be interested. The Rebels could lose both Snooper Conner and Jerrion Ealy this offseason to the NFL Draft.

Surprisingly, the run game has been one of the more established positions for Ole Miss under Kiffin. Ealy finished with 703 yards on the season and averaged 5.8 yards per play. Conner, a red zone threat, tallied 610 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Should both Conner and Ealy leave, the Rebels would likely turn to Henry Parrish Jr. Parrish, a sophomore from Goulds, Fla., finished the regular season with 101 carries for 542 yards and three touchdowns. Kentrel Bullock and Bobo Miller combined to finish with 82 rushing yards off 19 carries.

Evans, a native of Houston, highly considered joining the SEC prior to his commitment to TCU. Other teams in the running for Evans' commitment back in 2020 included LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida and Georgia.

