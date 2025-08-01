Ole Miss Rebels Tennis Signs Coveted Newcomer to 2025-26 Roster in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men's tennis' 2025-26 roster continues to grow, as Vlado Jankanj has signed on to be a Rebel, head coach Jake Jacoby announced on Thursday.
"Immediately upon meeting Vlado and seeing him play for the first time, it was clear how much raw potential he possessed," said Jacoby. "He is really starting to realize and see that potential come to fruition, and the sky is the limit for him with this program and beyond.
"He has a great passion for improvement and learning, and I cannot wait to start working with him. His impact on this program will be strong, immediate, and for years to come!"
Hailing from Belgrade, Serbia, Jankanj holds an ATP career-high singles ranking of No. 1074 and currently holds a Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) of 13.01.
Jankanj will bring firepower to the Rebels' singles courts, as most recently, the was named the runner up of the ITF World Tour M15 Kursumlijska Banja in his home nation of Serbia.
He also boasts recent wins in 2025 over multiple top 600 ATP ranked players.
Jankanj will join fellow newcomers Pietro Pampanin and Stefano D'Agostino, along with the seven returners on Ole Miss' squad in the fall.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.