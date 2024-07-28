2025 Guard Amari Evans Reveals Top 10 Schools, Includes Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard has started a strong 2025 recruiting class, and he is in the running for another nationally-coveted prospect in four-star shooting guard Amari Evans.
Evans, a Pittsburgh native who suits up for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, revealed his Top 10 schools on Saturday, and the Rebels made the cut. You can view his list below.
Ole Miss has some stiff competition in this race, it would seem. Alongside in-state rival Mississippi State, Evans is also considering the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies out of the SEC as well as his hometown Pittsburgh Panthers. Other schools in the running are Georgetown, TCU, Villanova, Illinois and Xavier.
Evans measures in at 6-foot-5 and 204 pounds, and if he were to choose Ole Miss as his destination school, he would join fellow shooting guard Patton Pinkins and small forward Tylis Jordan as players who have committed to the Rebels in this cycle.
During last year's regular season, Evans averaged 10.6 PPG and shot 39.4 percent from the floor.