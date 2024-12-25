2026 Four-Star CB Justin Hopkins Reveals Top 12 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels just put the finishing touches on the Early Signing Period of their 2025 class, but recruiting never sleeps, and they have already made an impression on a strong talent in the 2026 cycle.
Four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins released his top 12 schools on Christmas Day, and the Rebels made the cut alongside numerous other Power Four programs. You can view his list below and his announcement on social media here.
- Auburn Tigers
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Missouri Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Duke Blue Devils
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- West Virginia Mountaineers
Of Hopkins' top 12 schools, five of them reside within the Southeastern Conference. He is also considering Ole Miss' bowl game opponent this season in the Duke Blue Devils.
Hopkins plays for Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee, and he finished the 2024 campaign with 42 catches for 705 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass break-ups, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.
He measures in at 6-foot-0 and 160 pounds, and he presents a continuation of Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding building his side of the football with both high school and transfer talent.
Ole Miss finished its 2025 prep class with two cornerback signees in Maison Dunn and Dante Core, and it has also added secondary pieces out of the transfer portal this month in Sage Ryan (LSU) and Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas).