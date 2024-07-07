4-Star Safety Ladarian Clardy Includes Ole Miss in Top 10 Schools
Could the Ole Miss Rebels add another strong piece to their 2025 recruiting class? They are certainly in the running for four-star safety Ladarian Clardy.
Clardy is a 5-foot-10.5, 179-pound safety out of Pensacola, Fla., who recently narrowed down his recruitment to 10 schools, and Ole Miss made the cut. The Rebels have picked up some steam on the recruiting trail after four decommitments in the past couple of weeks.
Clardy went to social media to announce his top ten, below you can check out his graphic.
If you look at the 2025 class, the Rebels staff has made it apparent that building the secondary is the next step in elevating the program's floor. Ole Miss has been doing work within the high school ranks, gaining commitments from secondary prospects Major Preston, Cortez Thomas and Keon Young, and now, another highly-rated safety is interested in joining the corps of playmakers in Oxford.
Clardy might be slightly undersized, but he is a very confident and physical safety who isn't scared to stick his nose into the box. Clardy also plays wide receiver at Escambia H.S. and is explosive with the ball in his hands and flashes his speed when he returns kicks for his high school squad.
The bottom line is this kid plays with a high motor and plays above his weight. He would be an exciting get for the Rebels and someone to keep an eye on as he narrows down his recruitment.