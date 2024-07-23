Can Ole Miss Secure Pair of 2025 4-Star Prospects This Summer?
The Ole Miss Rebels have had their fair share of wins and losses on the recruiting trail this summer, but could they add to their 2025 class in the coming days?
Ole Miss appears to be trending for four-star safety Ladarian Clardy (Escambia H.S. -- Pensacola, Fla.) who is set to make his commitment on Aug. 3. Recruiting analyst Chad Simmons went as far as logging a prediction for Clardy to commit to Ole Miss on Tuesday.
If that name sounds familiar, it should. Not only is Clardy a talented prospect in this 2025 class, but Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin chauffeured the defensive back on his visit to Oxford in June, a moment that was captured on his social media. According to a story from Simmons, Ole Miss is in a "good position" late in the race for his talents.
Another player to keep an eye on for the Rebels is four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight (Baylor School -- Chattanooga, Tenn.). Ole Miss has been on his trail for a while, being the first major program to extend him an offer. He has yet to announce an official commitment date, but if the Rebels could land him, it would go a long way in alleviating the blow felt when in-state running back Akylin Dear decommitted from the program earlier this summer.
Mills-Knight included the Rebels in his Top 8 schools late last month.
Ole Miss currently holds 12 commitments in its 2025 cycle, good for the No. 28 class in the country, per On3. That is also listed as 12th best in the SEC, but if Lane Kiffin and his staff have any say in the matter, those numbers will only increase in the days ahead.