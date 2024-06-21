Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Land Commitment From Four-Star Tylis Jordan
The Ole Miss Rebels received some good news to start their Friday morning as four-star forward Tylis Jordan pledged to Chris Beard's program as part of the 2025 class.
Jordan is ranked the No. 43 overall player in the class, per On3, and he chose the Rebels over offers from Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Auburn and others. He measures in at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, and he suits up for Shiloh High School in Snellville, Georgia.
Although it's still early in the 2025 recruiting cycle for men's basketball, Ole Miss can currently boast the top class in the country, per 247Sports. Jordan is the Rebels' second commitment for 2025, joining shooting guard Patton Pinkins out of Texas.
According to his page on MaxPreps, Jordan averaged 21.3 points per game a season ago along with 10.3 rebounds per game. He is the latest in a stream of talented big man commitments that Beard has landed, as elite prospect John Bol recently arrived on campus as part of the 2024 class after being named a McDonald's All-American to conclude his high school career.
Beard and the Rebels made a big push in the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament in 2025. Ole Miss has not reached the Big Dance since 2019, but this influx of new talent along with some key returners from a season ago are cause for optimism in Oxford.
If the prep recruiting trajectory continues in this direction, that only bolsters Beard's chances of building something to last at Ole Miss.