Class of 2026 Four-Star Offensive Tackle Keeps Ole Miss in His Top Choices
The Ole Miss Rebels' future recruiting classes continue to gain traction as on Monday, four-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore announced his Top 6 and Ole Miss is still in the hunt, according to Chad Simmons on X.
According to the story from On3, Gilmore plans to take an official visit to Ole Miss on June 20.
Gilmore currently attends Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. Gilmore is also the 29th-ranked player in Texas for the class of 2026.
Gilmore also included Penn State, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas as his other remaining schools.
The Texas product is a bit undersized to be a college tackle, but with another high school season left, he has plenty of time to bulk up and continue to work on his craft.
Gilmore has really shown his ability to create running lanes and get up field for some second-level blocks, manhandling everyone he goes after. He also looked solid in the pass game with a quick off on the line to counter the quick defensive ends trying to circle into the backfield, clearly putting himself into another level on the field.
While Gilmore still has time to improve, he has already proven himself, impressed so many scouts and has some serious potential to be a difference maker at the collegiate level, possibly while being an Ole Miss Rebel.