Critical Ole Miss Recruiting Target Dillon Alfred Postpones Commitment Date
Dillon Alfred was almost ready to pull the trigger on a commitment on Monday, but he announced via social media that he will now delay his decision for a few more days.
Alfred, who was once committed to Ole Miss, is down between the Rebels and Clemson Tigers for his school of choice, and he visited both programs over the weekend. You can view his announcement here.
"Over the past weekend [I] visited two amazing places (Clemson and Ole Miss), both unique and special in their own way," Alfred's post read. "I initially thought about making my commitment decision today. However, after thinking about it more, I’m delaying my announcement until Aug. 2."
Alfred, a four-star prospect originally from Gautier, Miss., now suits up for Saraland High School in Alabama. He originally committed to the Rebels in April, but he was one of three prospects to withdraw their pledge from Ole Miss on June 24. Since then, the Rebels have regained one of those prospects in edge rusher Corey Amos who recommitted to the program over the weekend.
Alfred's sophomore season at Gautier High School was a big one, seeing him eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and 15 scores while averaging 21 yards per reception. He would obviously be a big boost to Lane Kiffin's current recruiting class, but the Rebels will have to fend off Clemson if they hope to regain his commitment.
Ole Miss currently holds 13 commitments in its 2025 class, and it is ranked No. 27 in the country (No. 12 SEC) according to On3.