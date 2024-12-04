Edge Rusher Corey Amos Officially Signs With Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss football is welcoming plenty of new talent to its roster on Wednesday's Early National Signing Day, including edge rusher Corey Amos.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit from Opelousas High School in Opelousas, Louisiana, is ranked as a three-star prospect, the 66th-ranked edge rusher, and the 27th-best player in Louisiana, according to On3. Amos committed to to the Rebels over offers from Michigan, Alabama, Miami, and USC, among others.
He was originally an Ole Miss commit back in February before decommitting from the program in June and recommitting in July.
In his senior season at Opelousas, Amos helped lead the Tigers to an 8-5 record, a District 5 championship, and an appearance in the Louisiana 4A state playoff quarterfinals.
While no stats are available for Amos, his tape shows blazing speed off the edge, and a strong pass rush to boot, a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Pete Golding's scheme.
