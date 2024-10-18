Elite 2026 WR Vance Spafford Includes Ole Miss Football in Top 8 Schools
The current focus for the Ole Miss Rebels on the recruiting trail is putting the finishing touches on their 2025 class, but that doesn't mean they aren't looking to 2026 and beyond.
This week, four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford revealed his Top 8 school choices to On3, and Ole Miss made the cut along with some other top programs across the country. Alongside the Rebels, Spafford is considering Georgia, Notre Dame, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Nebraska and TCU.
Spafford measures in at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, and he suits up for Mission Viejo in Tustin, California. According to his stat line on MaxPreps, Spafford hauled in 83 receptions for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.
So far in 2024, he's caught 36 passes for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns, so he seems to be well on his way to another 1,000-yard campaign.
On3 lists Spafford as the No. 16 wide receiver in the 2026 class, and he's rated as the 13th-best player in the state of California in his recruiting cycle.
